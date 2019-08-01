Man, 21, wanted by FBI in connection with 2 bank robberies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in connection with two South Florida bank robberies.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, Dijon Gortezz Hudson, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, is believed to have robbed a Popular Bank branch at 8401 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Sunrise on July 22.

Marshall said Hudson also robbed a Synovus Bank branch at 632 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale on July 25.

He said Hudson should be considered armed and dangerous.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Hudson on Monday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or your local police department.

