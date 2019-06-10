Man, 28, pleads not guilty in Canadian couple's killings in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A chained and shackled Quinton Johnson, 28, appeared before a judge Monday in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in their Pompano Beach home.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to murder charges, although prosecutors said he is a habitual felony offender.

His latest alleged crime happened in March at the couple's home at 770 Birdie Lane.

Johnson is accused of beating Marc Gagne, 80, and Rita Gagne, 78, to death.

According to an arrest warrant, Johnson told someone about the killings and said he was in the process of committing a burglary when it occurred.

Authorities said Johnson told the person that Marc Gagne refused to give something up, which led to him killing the elderly couple.

He told the person he committed the crimes by himself "because when you do stuff like that, nobody can tell on you," the warrant stated.

According to the warrant, Johnson later looked up a news article on his cellphone regarding the killings.

Authorities said Johnson was charged in the couple's killings in April while he was in jail in connection with the robbery of a 67-year-old man at an ATM in Pompano Beach.

Detectives said Johnson posted videos on Facebook wearing the same sneakers that were worn the night of the robbery.

Neighbors in the Pompano Beach neighborhood where the couple was killed said they are relieved to know a suspect is in custody.

"I was so happy they found the man who bludgeoned them because it was just sickening," one neighbor said.



