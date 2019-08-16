Man, 40, arrested in connection with Wilton Manors bank robbery

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon, two days after he robbed a bank in Wilton Manors, the FBI announced Friday.

Brian Martin Roberts, of Fort Lauderdale, was initially arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on unrelated charges, but he is expected to make his first appearance in federal court on Friday in connection with the bank robbery.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, Roberts robbed the We Financial Credit Union branch at 2246 Wilton Drive on Tuesday.

Marshall said surveillance video from inside the back showed that Roberts had a black plastic bag covering his head during the robbery, but surveillance video from outside showed his face uncovered.

Marshall said Roberts, who could see through eye cutouts in the bag, demanded money from an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

