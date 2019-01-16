Man, 66, charged with vehicular homicide months after fatal crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Lighthouse Point man has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving months after he caused a fatal crash in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Laszlo Banyasz, 66, was taken into custody Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Banyasz was driving at a high rate of speed the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2018, when he T-boned another vehicle at the intersection of South Federal Highway and Southeast Ninth Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said both vehicles were redirected toward the northeast corner of the intersection while rotating clockwise.

Deputies said Banyasz's 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee came to a stop partially up on the sidewalk just north of the intersection, while the other vehicle rolled over and collided with a traffic pole before coming to a rest on its driver side.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and took Banyasz to Imperial Point Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the other driver, Frank Phillips, was taken to Broward Health North Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

According to the arrest report, detectives determined Banyasz had been traveling 84 mph in a 45 mph zone just before the crash.

