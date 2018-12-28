Man accused of breaking into home, sexually assaulting 78-year-old woman

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested Thursday, a day after he broke into a home in Lauderdale Lakes and sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman in front of her granddaughter, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim told detectives she left the front door to her apartment unlocked Wednesday because her granddaughter was outside.

She said she was in her bedroom when she heard a noise and then went to the living room to find a man, later identified as Cidoine Petit Beau, 32, standing there.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the woman ran back inside her bedroom with her 5-year-old granddaughter and locked the door.

Deputies said Petit Beau broke the door open, pushed the victim onto the bed, choked her and exposed her breast before placing it in his mouth.

According to the arrest report, the victim fought back and pushed Petit Beau off of her before running to the living room.

Authorities said Petit Beau chased after the victim, placed her in a choke hold and pushed her onto a chair.

Deputies said he then began to lick the victim on her neck, arms and back and took off her underwear.

A witness walked inside the apartment during the attack and ran away, scaring Petit Beau, authorities said.

Deputies said two witnesses identified Petit Beau as the woman’s attacker during a "show up."

Petit Beau was arrested the next day on charges of sexual assault, burglary and false imprisonment.

He appeared in court Friday, where he was ordered held in lieu of a $165,000 bond and to have no contact with the victim. If he posts bail, Petit Beau will be outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.