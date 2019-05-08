Man accused of breaking into Wilton Manors thrift store

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A man has been arrested after detectives said he broke into a popular Wilton Manors thrift shift shop that funds a nonprofit organization last month.

According to police spokesperson Jennifer Bickhardt, Devante Allen was arrested early Wednesday morning and taken to the Broward County Jail.

Allen faces a charge of burglary.

Surveillance video from April 14 shows a man in a T-shirt and shorts breaking into the front door of the Hidden Treasures Thrift Store in the 2200 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, then taking the cash register once he makes his way inside.

Executive Director Sue Martino said she received a phone call from her alarm company and directed them to call police.

Martino said proceeds from the thrift store fund the Pet Project, a nonprofit organization that helps people who can't take care of their pets because of illness or financial hardship.

