Man accused of causing crash that killed deputy denied bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Boynton Beach man accused of causing a crash last month that killed a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy appeared in court Thursday, at which time he was ordered held without bond.

Darran Johnson, 32, had visible injuries in court following the fatal July 21 wreck.

His parents were also in the courtroom, but they declined to speak with Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos.

Multiple BSO deputies were also inside the courtroom to show their support for their fallen colleague, Deputy Benjamin Nimtz.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday on more than a dozen charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Investigators said he was behind the wheel of his Toyota Tundra when it crashed into Nimtz's marked patrol car in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, Nimtz was responding to a call to assist other deputies who were called to a domestic dispute around 3 a.m. July 21.

Investigators said Nimtz had his emergency lights on as he was heading south on Military Trail approaching the intersection of Southwest 10th Street.

As the deputy entered the intersection, Johnson ran the red light and crashed into the passenger side of Nimtz's patrol car, authorities said.

Nimtz and Johnson were both taken to Broward Health North after the crash. Nimtz died at the hospital.

Records show Johnson has a lengthy history of driving infractions, from driving with a suspended license to running lights, in nearly every county in South Florida.

