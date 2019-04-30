Man accused of forcing 12-year-old child to perform sex act on him

Morris Cornelius Thomas, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, is accused of forcing a 12-year-old child to perform a sex act on him in Margate, authorities said.

MARGATE, Fla. - Margate police arrested a man on Monday who they said forced a 12-year-old child to perform a sex act on him.

According to authorities, Morris Cornelius Thomas, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, coerced the victim into performing a sexual act on him in Margate by threatening to kill the victim if the victim did not submit.

Police did not immediately say how Thomas initially came into contact with the victim.

He was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale by Margate police officers and taken to the Margate Police Department.

He was then transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

Thomas faces one count of sexual battery on a minor. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Detective Benjamin Sullivan, of the Margate Police Department, at 954-935-5416.

