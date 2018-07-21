Man accused of killing father of Parkland survivors turns himself in

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of killing a business owner in North Lauderdale turned himself in to authorities Friday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Tyrone Fields faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Deputies said Fields entered entered Aunt Molly's Food Store in the 1600 block of State Road 7 about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from owner Ayub Ali, 61. Fields left with an undisclosed amount of cash, but a short time later he then returned to the store and shot Ali, deputies said.

It's unclear why Fields returned to the store to shoot Ali. Paramedics rushed Ali to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

A native of Bangladesh, Ali was the father of four children. Two of his children survived the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland.

Police released video from the store's security cameras after the shooting.

Ayub Ali, 61, was fatally shot while working at Aunt Molly's Food Store in North Lauderdale.

After the shooting, deputies released surveillance video and received tips. They reached "an associate" of Fields who encouraged him to turn himself in at a station in Fort Lauderdale, deputies said.

Fields is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale. He is expected to attend a court hearing Saturday.

