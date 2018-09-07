Man accused of shooting at vehicle on I-595 in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Thursday in Fort Lauderdale following a shooting on Interstate 595, authorities said.

According to a complaint affidavit, the victim was driving his car on I-595 near State Road 7 around 6 a.m. Thursday when he saw a white work truck following closely behind him and driving aggressively.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the victim heard a loud gunshot and then saw that the driver was holding a handgun.

Troopers said the victim followed the truck, got the license plate number and then called 911 to report the shooting.

Authorities said the victim drove to the Fort Lauderdale police station and spoke with officers.

Officers observed a bullet hole in the rear driver's side window, the affidavit stated.

Authorities said they eventually found the work truck in the 1000 block of Northwest 52nd Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Michael Gray, 33, of Port St. Lucie, was also found with a Ruger .380-caliber pistol in his right front pocket, authorities said.

Troopers said Gray admitted to yelling at the victim on I-595, but denied shooting at him.

The victim was brought to the scene and identified Gray as the driver who shot at him, the affidavit stated.

Gray was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.