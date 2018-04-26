Man accused of stabbing wife outside Babies 'R' Us is held without bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man who is accused of stabbing his wife outside a Lauderhill Babies R Us broke down in tears Wednesday just minutes before a judge ordered him held without bond.

Lauderhill police said George Hernandez, 53, repeatedly attacked his wife, Lillian Manante, 51, with a box cutter Tuesday afternoon after the recently married couple got into an argument inside their parked SUV.

Police said Manante fled and ran into the parking lot of a Babies 'R' Us store in the 7300 block of West Commercial Boulevard, but Hernandez continued slashing at her torso and neck until witnesses intervened.

No one else was hurt in the attack, and police praised the bravery of the witnesses who risked their lives to intervene. Both Hernandez and Manante were covered in blood when officers arrived, police said.

The argument started after Hernandez accused Manante of "putting voodoo on him and having evil spirits," police said.

Hernandez is currently being held in the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale. He faces a charge of attempted premeditated murder.

Manante is being treated at Broward Health North in Pompano Beach.

