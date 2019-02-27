Man accused of stealing woman's car after agreeing to repair it

Juan Lobos is accused of stealing a woman's car after receiving $1,250 to repair it, authorities said.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they said accepted money to repair an acquaintance's car, only to take off with the car and cash.

The victim shared a selfie of the accused conman with detectives and identified him as Juan Lobos.

Deputies said Lobos accepted $1,250 from the victim last May to fix her car, which had been involved in a crash.

The woman said Lobos went to her home and took the money and her car.

But she said he never repaired it, and when she contacted him to get her car back, he repeatedly gave her false information, including a fake address in Miami.

Detectives said the woman demanded Lobos return her car and money in October, but he refused.

Anyone with information about Lobos' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Giovani Zamora at 954-518-0156. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

