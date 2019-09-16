Man accused of touching 68-year-old woman's buttocks at Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Tamarac man was arrested Sunday after he touched a 68-year-old woman's buttocks while she was browsing through items at store at the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise, authorities said.

Leo Pierre-Jerome, 32, faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

According to his arrest report, the victim was in the women's section of the Marshalls store around 2 p.m., looking at dresses, when Pierre-Jerome walked up behind her and touched her buttocks outside her clothing while whispering something in her ear that she did not understand.

The woman told officers that the man walked away very quickly after the incident.

Sunrise police said officers reviewed surveillance video from the store which corroborated the victim's version of events.

Police said Pierre-Jerome was found in the food court and taken into custody.

The victim identified Pierre Jerome as the man who touched her inappropriately, authorities said.

Pierre-Jerome was taken to the BSO Main Jail and was ordered held in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

