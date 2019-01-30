Man arrested after body found in overturned pickup truck in Pembroke Park

Eric Vail, 27, is accused of killing another man Oct. 26, 2018, in Pembroke Park.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Miami man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man in Pembroke Park, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release, deputies were called to the 3200 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue just after 5 a.m. Oct. 26 regarding a two-vehicle rollover crash with injuries.

As deputies were heading to the neighborhood, dispatchers received additional reports of gunfire in the area.

Authorities said deputies found a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and a gray Nissan Altima overturned on the roadway.

Deputies said Eric Alexander Vail, 27, and a second man were both at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel transported both men to an area hospital.

Authorities said a third man, Wadarius R. Harris, 27, of Miami, was found dead inside the pickup truck.

Detectives have since concluded that Vail murdered Harris, however the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



