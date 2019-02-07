Man arrested after woman found dead inside Margate apartment

Lance Symanek is accused of killing a woman in Margate, police say.

MARGATE, Fla. - A man has been arrested two days after he allegedly killed a 35-year-old woman in Margate, authorities announced Thursday.

According to Margate police, Lance Symanek, 37, was taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale police around 2:45 a.m. after he was spotted by an officer who pulled over the vehicle he was driving, which belonged to the victim.

Police said Symanek was the only person inside the car and he was arrested without incident.

Detectives believe the victim was killed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday. Her body was later found inside Symanek's apartment at 3455 Pinewalk Drive North.

Police have not disclosed how the woman was killed but said Symanek faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with her death.

Authorities said it appears Symanek and the victim were at some point in a romantic relationship, but it's unclear whether they were broken up at the time she was killed.

Records show Symanek was previously arrested in Florida on charges of second-degree attempted murder, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injuries and resisting an officer with violence.

He was sentenced in June 2007 to five years in prison, but he only served two years and was released in August 2009.

