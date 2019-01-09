Man attacks woman, 84, for gold chain in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police are searching for a man who attacked an 84-year-old woman in an attempt to steal her gold chain.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the attempted robbery from Nov. 14.

According to authorities, the victim, Jean Pitters, was walking on the sidewalk in front of the entrance of the Sadkin Community Center at 1176 Northwest 42nd Way when a man in his early to mid-20s pulled her necklace from behind.

The attack caused Pitters to be dragged by her walker and fall to the ground.

Authorities said the man was unsuccessful in stealing the necklace and ran north toward the Lauderhill Mall.

Police said Pitters sustained a minor scrape to her left index finger, but was taken to Plantation General Hospital because she was shaking and experiencing high blood pressure.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

