Man barricades himself inside Lauderdale Lakes warehouse

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A man barricaded himself inside a Lauderdale Lakes warehouse Thursday afternoon, leading to a large scene involving Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, SWAT officers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews.

The SWAT team was able to get the man to come out without much trouble, but people who live nearby were shocked by the incident.

Northwest 26th Street was blocked off with crime scene tape from Northwest 30th Way east to about 27th Avenue as authorities swarmed the area after receiving reports about a barricaded subject near some warehouses.

"I just see the cops come in, and there was the regular shops that is open," Richardo Lucas, who lives across the street, said. "They're supposed to be working. They told them they had to get out, and a couple minutes after, they said, 'A guy over there is acting crazy.'"

Lucas said deputies forced him to go back into his home and stay there.

He said he watched the SWAT team go around the back of the warehouses and come back out with a man soon after.

"Everything took place around the back, so I didn't see anything much," Lucas said. "I see them carrying the guy in the handcuffs."

Things wrapped up quickly after that.

Deputies said no one was injured during the incident, but they are still investigating what happened in the first place.

