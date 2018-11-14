Man busted for 8 armed robberies in Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with eight armed robberies committed in Broward County since February.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, one of the more recent robberies occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday at a Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3298 N. State Road 7.

Deputies said Pedro Alvarado, 52, ordered a soda. But when the cashier opened the register, Alvarado insinuated he had a gun and demanded she hand over money from the cash register, authorities said.

Deputies said the employee did not comply with his orders and Alvarado fled the store on foot.

Lauderhill police arrested Alvarado about 20 minutes later after he tried to rob a McDonald's at 5510 West Oakland Park Blvd., according to authorities.

Deputies said the store manager detained Alvarado until police arrived after getting into a brief altercation with him.

BSO detectives later identified Alvarado as the man wanted for a series of similar robberies.

Below is a list of robberies he is believed to have been involved in:

2/24/2018, Payless Shoes, Lauderdale Lakes

3/03/2018, McDonald's, Oakland Park

5/31/2018, McDonald's, Oakland Park

10/08/2018, Payless Shoes, Lauderdale Lakes

10/24/2018, Payless Shoes, Lauderdale Lakes

10/30/2018, Sallas Department Store, Lauderdale Lakes

11/10/2018, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Lauderdale Lakes

11/10/2018, McDonald's, Lauderhill

Deputies said Alvarado has previously served nearly 24 years in prison in Florida and Puerto Rico.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.