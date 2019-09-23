Man caught on camera stealing headphones from Best Buy in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man they said stole two stereo headphones from a Best Buy store earlier this month.

The incident was captured on surveillance video around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Best Buy at 11450 Pines Blvd.

According to authorities, the man took the headphones, valued at $259, off a shelf and concealed them in one of his pants pockets.

He then left the store without paying for the merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Aju Thomas at 954-431-2225. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

