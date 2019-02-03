Man dies from gunshot wound near Fort Lauderdale, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday in a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call about a shooting at 2860 NW Eighth Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim laying in the front yard of the home.

The man, identified as Taderious Nisbett, 29, was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact BSO homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Broward County Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS.

