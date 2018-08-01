Man dies from injuries suffered in Dania Beach car crash, family says

Adam Abdou-Essa died five days after being involved in a car crash in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - One of three people injured last week in a car crash along Federal Highway in Dania Beach has died, family members said.

Adam Abdou-Essa, 21, of Hollywood, suffered severe brain injuries in the crash just after 4 a.m. on July 25 near Griffin Road. Authorities said the crash was caused by a vehicle that was going the wrong way on Federal Highway.

"For five days my family held on and we prayed, day and night begging, hoping and praying for a miracle. Adam was driving his friend home from a bar and got struck by a negligent driver," Abdou-Essa's sister, Amanda, said in a statement. "Adam fought hard for his life, and we prayed for his recovery, however that is not what was in store for us."

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.

Amanda Abdou said her brother wanted to become an anesthesiologist.

"He wanted to travel the world with his family and just be great, and he is. All he wanted to do was put a smile on every ones face, be there for everyone and to make everyone happy," Abdou said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.