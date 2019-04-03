Man dies while trying to get away from deputy in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - De'Andre Belim Jr. ran away from a deputy, jumped over a wall and got into a Ford Escape, and he was getting away from a patrol car when he lost control of the car, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 25-year-old driver was speeding and struggled to turn south onto Northwest 31st Avenue from Northwest 39th Street. The stolen gray car hit a utility box, a guardrail and went airborne into a Middle River canal in Lauderdale Lakes, deputies said.

Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded. Divers searched for Belim in the canal, and aviation teams searched for him in the surrounding areas. Noone was could find him.

A deputy said Belim was trying to break into vehicles that were parked in front of condominium buildings about 3:53 a.m. in the area of 117 Lake Emerald Drive, along Northwest 39th Street. Deputies said the Ford Escape was reported stolen March 28 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Two days later, someone called 911 to report there was a man's body in the canal near Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 39th Street. BSO divers recovered Belim's body. Detectives are asking the public for information in this case to call Detective Anthony Morales at 954-321-4840 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

