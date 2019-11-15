Man electrocuted at Hallandale Beach construction site

Sky 10 was above a Hallandale Beach construction site where paramedics were attending to a man.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A man was electrocuted Friday morning at a Hallandale Beach construction site.

The incident occurred at a construction site along North Federal Highway near the Big East Casino.

A view from Sky 10 showed a man being treated by paramedics at the scene.

City spokeswoman Lori Williams said the man was taken to Aventura Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately known how the man was electrocuted.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.