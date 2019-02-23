Man exposes himself to teenage girl, records her with cell phone, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Officers are searching for the driver of an old Jeep who exposed himself to a teenage girl after she got off a school bus, the Pembroke Pines Police Department reported late Friday night.

The 17-year-old girl told police officers that the man followed her about 3:10 p.m., on Friday, in the area of 2040 North University Drive.

"The suspect's shorts were pulled down ... the suspect shouted a sexually charged claim and seemingly recorded content while holding a smart phone," said Capt. Adam Feiner, a spokesman for the police department.

The man never got off the car and drove away. The girl walked home and called 911. Feiner said the suspect faces a lewd and lascivious charge when found.

Officers were asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

