Man faces charges after being shot in Hallandale Beach

Ronald Jean Duverge, 24, is facing charges after being shot in Hallandale Beach.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man is facing charges after being shot in Hallandale Beach, authorities confirmed.

An arrest report released Wednesday shows Ronald Jean Duverge, 24, of Pembroke Pines, faces charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and violating the terms of his probation.

According to Hallandale Beach police, officers were called to the area of Foster Road and Northwest Sixth Avenue near Foster Park on Tuesday afternoon after gunfire erupted during a fight.

Police said Duverge had been shot in the foot and a 9-year-old girl was shot in the neck.

Authorities said several witnesses claimed Duverge was seen holding a silver, semi-automatic gun and fired the weapon. One of the witnesses, who has a concealed firearms permit, told officers he returned fire, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the witness turned over his gun to police as requested.

Detectives said Duverge denied having a gun but admitted that other people he was with in the area did have handguns.

It's unclear who shot the girl. Police said she was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.