Man faces charges in crash that killed pedestrian, struck 4 vehicles

A witness says Laszlo Aspirany sprayed himself with cologne and then calmly walked away from the scene after crashing into four vehicles and striking a pedestrian with his car.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A man accused of killing a pedestrian and striking four vehicles with his car in Hallandale Beach in May has been arrested.

Laszlo Aspirany, 69, was arrested Wednesday on several charges, including DUI manslaughter.

According to a Hallandale Beach police report, Aspirany was driving under the influence when he struck four vehicles with his car on South Federal Highway and drove over the median, slamming into a woman who was standing on the median.

Police said Susana Alvarez De Lima fell onto the hood of the car until the final impact, at which time she was thrown from the hood and landed in the middle of South Federal Highway. She was rushed to Aventura Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

After the car crashed into a white van, Aspirany sprayed himself with cologne, got out of the car and "walked calmly to the sidewalk," standing next to bystanders who had gathered around, the van driver told police.

Aspirany stood for a few moments and then started to walk away, stopping again to look with bystanders before crossing South Federal Highway in the direction of a nearby trailer park, the van driver said.

When police arrived, the van driver pointed to Aspirany and told officers that he was the driver of the car.

Aspirany fell to the ground and complained of an injury to his chest as officers approached him, police said. He was taken to Aventura Medical Center to be treated.

During a search of the car, officers found a bottle of Jägermeister inside, police said.

A blood sample taken at the hospital showed that Aspirany had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 percent, police said. The state legal limit is 0.08.

Aspirany is accused of fleeing to Hungary after he became aware of the incriminating BAC results, which were obtained in July.

It was said in court Thursday that Aspirany's wife and daughter convinced him to return to the U.S. and face the charges against him.

A judge set Aspirany's bond at $115,000.

If he posts bond, Aspirany must surrender his U.S. and Hungarian passports and will be outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor. He has also been barred from driving, drinking alcohol and consuming any other substances that haven't been prescribed by a doctor.

