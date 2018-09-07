Man faces legal battle with driver after being struck by car while on motorized scooter

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A South Florida man was left paralyzed when he was hit by a car in Lauderhill. But he is keeping his hopes high as he faces a legal battle with the driver accused of hitting him.

Willie Benjamin's motorized scooter was damaged in the July 12 crash.

He said he was heading to a grocery store off West Oakland Park Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle.

"I got to the edge of the sidewalk, and I looked and I did not see anyone, and just as I proceeded to go, before I knew it, the car was on top of me," Benjamin said.

Benjamin said the driver, who was on her cellphone, told the person on the other line, "Oh, I just hit this man on a wheelchair, so I don't know what's going on. Let me call you back."

Since that day, Benjamin said his life has spiraled because the chair he's relied on since 2007 is broken and the insurance company is denying him a replacement.

"I have tried everything -- everything I could possibly do," he said.

The father and grandfather of six said he suffered a fall 11 years ago.

"I went into the hospital walking and when I came out, the nerves to my legs (were) damaged very badly. They told me I would never walk again," Benjamin said.

Benjamin had to adapt to a new life that has now been interrupted with a grueling legal battle with the driver and his insurance company.

"I've been going through all the legal channels. I even went to Broward Court to find out how do I file a civil suit," he said.

In the meantime, Benjamin is trying to make do with a walker -- the only mode of transportation he has.

"I'm still running around to find out who can help me," Benjamin said.

