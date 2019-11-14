Man falsely claimed he had bomb just to get SWAT there, deputies say

Jason Morse was taken into custody last month after falsely claiming he had a bomb at a Lauderdale Lakes warehouse, prompting the SWAT team.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A man repeatedly called 911, claiming he had a bomb at a Lauderdale Lakes warehouse so that the SWAT team would come, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Jason Morse, 47, was booked into a Broward County jail Thursday after the Oct. 3 incident at a warehouse on Northwest 26th Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Morse made several phone calls from the warehouse to 911, prompting the SWAT team to show up.

The affidavit said Morse claimed in one phone call that he killed a neighbor. In another phone call, the affidavit said, Morse claimed he had a bomb, had taken hostages and killed one of them.

Morse told a deputy in another phone conversation that he had a bomb, had two dead bodies with him and was a bomb specialist in the military, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Morse refused to come out of the warehouse, so the SWAT team made entry and took him into custody.

During an interview with a detective, Morse admitted to making the false bomb threat "simply to get law enforcement to his location and get him out of the bay he was in."

The affidavit said Morse claimed he "would say anything to get a response from SWAT."

Morse faces a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

