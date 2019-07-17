Man fatally shot at apartment building in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning at an apartment building in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 2051 NW 43rd Terrace.

According to Lauderhill police, officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter and victim are known to each other and were involved in some kind of altercation before the shooting.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

No other details were immediately released.



