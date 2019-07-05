Man fatally shot in back outside Sunrise duplex, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A man was fatally shot in the back Thursday night outside a duplex in Sunrise, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 59th Avenue.

A neighbor told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that the victim collapsed in the front yard Thursday night after he was hit in a drive-by shooting.

"It was very scary," Ebert Campbell said.

Campbell said he called 911 and an ambulance took the victim, who he identified only as Phillip, to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

According to Campbell, the victim didn't live at the duplex but was visting someone there.

"I feel sorry about Phillip," he said.

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said police evacuated all residents from the duplex after the incident.

"They went in there, took all the people out the house, put one guy in the police car (and) the woman in the other police car," she said.

Campbell said he didn't see anyone in handcuffs after the shooting.

