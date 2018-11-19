Man fatally shot in Pompano Beach while confronting ex-girlfriend, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Sunday night while confronting his ex-girlfriend in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Jermaine Gray, 35, went to his ex's apartment around 5:30 p.m. at 512 SW First Court.

Deputies said Kemeisha Gordon lives at the apartment with her two young children. She dated Gray briefly, authorities said.

According to deputies, Gray went to Gordon’s apartment to confront her about their relationship, but her current boyfriend, Richard Monoroth, 36, was inside the apartment at the time.

Authorities said an altercation ensued and Monoroth shot Gray.

First responders rendered aid but Gray died at the scene.

Monoroth immediately surrendered to responding deputies. It’s unclear whether he will be charged.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.