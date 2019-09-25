Man fatally struck by 2 cars on Copans Road in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by two cars Wednesday morning in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Copans Road.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of the road.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, a gray Honda Civic was heading west in the center lane of Copans Road when the driver tried to swerve to the left lane to avoid striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

A yellow tarp covers a body in the middle of Copans Road.

Grossman said the passenger side of the car struck the victim, whose identity is being withheld as authorities work to notify his next of kin, causing the victim's body to be thrown across the center lane.

Grossman said the driver then fled west, not making any effort to help the victim.

According to Grossman, a Toyota Camry that was also heading west was unable to stop in time and "struck the victim as he lay prone on the roadway."

The driver of a Honda Civic, similar to the one pictured, fatally struck a pedestrian the morning of Sept. 25 in Pompano Beach and then fled the scene, authorities said.

She said the driver of the Camry remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

A man who said he rides his bicycle along Copans Road daily told Local 10 News it's not a good spot to be walking in the road.

"It's a busy street to cross," he said.

Broward Sheriff's Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating.

Copans Road was closed for several hours between North Dixie Highway and North Federal Highway during the crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

