Man found dead inside abandoned building in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon inside an abandoned building.

Police said the body was discovered by a contract worker inside an electrical room of the building at 6300 Racquet Club Drive.

Authorities said the building is condemned.

"The investigation is in the initial stages right now, however, it appears to be a suicide and no foul play is suspected," Lauderhill police Maj. William L. Gordon said.

No other details were immediately known.

