Man found dead off the coast of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, deputies say

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - A man was found dead Saturday morning off the coast of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said a fisherman near the Commercial Boulevard pier found the body just after 5 a.m. and alerted authorities,

Deputies later pulled the man, who was fully clothed and believed to be in his 40s, from water, Concepcion said.

Concepcion said the body was taken to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the identity of subject is asked to call the Broward County Regional Communications non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP.

