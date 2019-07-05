Man hospitalized after being injured by stray bullet in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after he was injured by an apparent stray bullet in Lauderhill.

Police said the man was in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue lighting off fireworks when he felt a sharp pain in his leg.

It appeared the man had an entry wound to the leg consistent with a bullet wound, police said.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no other people were injured.

It was not known where the bullet may have come from.

