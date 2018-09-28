Man impales right leg on spike while jumping fence in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A man impaled his right leg on a spike early Friday while jumping a fence in Dania Beach, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kenia Concepcion, authorities were notified shortly before 2 a.m. that a man had been impaled by a fence at the Ebenezer Deliverance Temple at 2340 Griffin Road.

Concepcion said the temple is adjacent to the apartment complex where the man, identified as Justin Doidge, 47, lives.

According to Concepcion, Doidge jumped the fence to cross over into his apartment complex and walk home.

She said he was heavily inebriated and impaled his right leg on a spike adorning the top of the metal fence.

A passerby called authorities and paramedics cut him down from the fence.

Doidge was then taken to a hospital with a serious injury to his right knee, Concepcion said.



