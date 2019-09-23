Man implies he has weapon during Chase Bank robbery in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A man in a hooded sweatshirt with "Motorsports" printed across the chest robbed a Chase Bank branch in Davie on Monday.

According to FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock, the incident occurred just before 10:45 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 6529 Nova Drive.

Leverock said the robber entered the bank, implied that he had a weapon on him and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Leverock said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.