Man killed in early morning crash along Florida's Turnpike

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - An Oakland Park man was killed in early Monday in a crash along Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, Jacob Washington, 29, was driving his 2013 Mercedes-Benz south on Florida Turnpike north of Sunrise Boulevard just after midnight when he lost control of his car and crashed into a light pole and then a tree.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene, Feola said.

He said the crash is under investigation.

