Man killed in police-involved shooting in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A man was killed Friday in a police-involved shooting in Davie, authorities said.

The shooting ended a standoff that started around 3 a.m. at a mobile home near Southwest 73rd Avenue and Griffin Road.

Neighbors called police after hearing disturbing noises. The noises were described by police as construction-like noises.

"Negotiations failed to resolve the issue. As officers made contact with the individual, one of the officers discharged his weapon," Davie police Chief Dale Engle said.

The man who was killed had recently posted videos on YouTube, complaining about "corrupt cops."

Police said they had been called to the man's home multiple times in the past.

Juana Mena, who was inside the home, was led away in handcuffs. She was later put in the back of an ambulance. Police were concerned that she was being held against her will.

Mena filmed herself using Facebook Live during the standoff.

"There is tin foil on the windows because these neighbors keep bothering us for no reason. We're telling them to leave us alone," Mena said. "And now they are trying to shoot."

Mena pleaded for help from her family.

"Please, please, help us. I don't want to die," she says in the video.

The Florida Department Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. No word if the man had a weapon or what exactly happened moments before the shots were fired.

Police say this man was in killed in the shooting Friday morning.

