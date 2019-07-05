Man killed, teen injured in separate fireworks-related accidents in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured Thursday in separate fireworks-related accidents in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed Friday.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said both incidents occurred around 10 p.m.

According to King, a 31-year-old man was setting off fireworks in the parking lot of his apartment complex at 2930 NW Fifth St., placed a PVC pipe partially on the ground and placed an approximate 3-inch mortar shell inside.

She said several bystanders were watching as the man lit the explosive, but it detonated before he moved away from the device.

King said the man suffered massive injuries to his shoulder, neck and head.

He was taken by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to Broward Health North, where he died.

His relatives identified him as Tavares Hamilton. They said he was engaged to be married and had a young daughter.

"Nobody (is) doing good right now. We just got to try to pull ourselves together," the victim's brother, Calvin Hamilton, said.

A memorial for Tavares Hamilton is expected to be held Friday afternoon.

The teen, meanwhile, was injured after lighting a 24-inch roman candle in the 1700 block of Northeast Second Terrace.

King said the candle blew up in the teen's hand.

He lost several fingers and possibly his entire right hand, she said.

The teen was taken by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center.





