Man killed when beams of steel fall on him at Pompano Beach business

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A truck driver was killed Monday morning when beams of steel fell on top of him at a metal company in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. at a business at 1621 NW 12th Ave.

King said the driver was delivering the steel to the business when the incident occurred. She said the man was outside of the truck when the load of steel somehow became unstable and fell on top of him, crushing him to death.

King said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue's technical rescue team was called in to help remove the victim's body from underneath the steel.

She said crews are using a crane to remove each beam, one at a time, from on top of the victim.

No other details were immediately released.



