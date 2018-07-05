Man loses finger, another burns hand in fireworks accident in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Two men were injured Wednesday night by fireworks during a Fourth of July celebration in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 7:30 p.m. at 2455 NW Ninth St.

Pompano Beach spokeswoman Sandra King said two men, ages 29 and 30, were setting off fireworks in a residential neighborhood when they were injured.

One of the men suffered burns to his hand and the other lost a finger in the explosion, she said.

A Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crew responded to the scene and took the victims to Broward Health North.

Their identities have not been released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.