Man makes off with over $5,000 in Victoria Secret underwear

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was caught on camera stealing more than $5,000 worth of bras and underwear over a two-day period from a Victoria Secret store in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department released the videos Tuesday in the hope that someone could identify the man.

Police said the man entered the store, in The Shops of Pembroke Gardens in the 400 block of Southwest 145th Terrace, on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. Surveillance video shows the man searching through a display by the store's entrance and stuffing items into a large trash bag.

Police said the man stole about 80 items.

Several other customers were in the store at the time, but the thefts apparently went unnoticed.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Detective Robert Goulding at 951-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

