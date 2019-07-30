Man masturbates in front of women in Pembroke Pines neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who has been approaching women in two Pembroke Pines neighborhoods and masturbating in front of them.

According to authorities, the incidents occurred at The Avant apartment complex and at the Harbour Cove Apartments between July 19 and July 24.

Police said the man, who was dressed in black and wearing a black mask, approached the women on foot in the parking lots of the apartment complexes, exposed his penis to them and masturbated.

The incidents occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

"I wouldn't want that happening with anybody in this community," one man told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon.

Similar incidents were reported at The Avant in October 2018 and this past January, but it's unclear whether the same man was involved in those incidents.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is seeking video footage or any information from the public about the culprit's identity.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Silver at 954-437-1105 or email the detective at msilver@ppines.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.