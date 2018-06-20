Man pulled from swimming pool in Lauderhill, authorities say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was pulled from a swimming pool Wednesday morning in Lauderhill, authorities said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials originally said they were called to the 8100 block of Northwest 47th Place regarding a child who had drowned.

But authorities issued a corrected statement a short time later, saying the victim was a man. His age and identity were not immediately released.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Florida Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

