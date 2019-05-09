Man robbed at gunpoint of cash, cellphone in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - A man was robbed at gunpoint last week at a bank in Tamarac, authorities confirmed Thursday.

The robbery occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at the walk-up ATM at the Bank of American branch at 5900 Rock Island Road.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, two men confronted the 57-year-old victim, one of whom was captured on surveillance video.

Deputies said one of the men was armed with a gun and the other was wearing a white mask to conceal his identity.

Deputies said the armed robber flashed his gun at the victim and the thieves ordered him to hand over everything he had.

The armed robber stood near the victim as the victim withdrew cash from the ATM.

Both men then fled the scene with the victim's cash, cellphone and wallet.

BSO Tamarac deputies responded to the scene, set up a perimeter and searched for the thieves but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

