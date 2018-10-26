Man robbed of cash, cellphone in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested over the weekend after he robbed someone at gunpoint, authorities said.

The robbery was reported Saturday in the 200 block of Northeast 23rd Court.

According to an arrest report, Anthony McDougle, 40, of Pompano Beach, pointed a gun at the victim and took $80 in cash and the victim's cellphone.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said McDougle then got into a newer-model Lexus SUV and drove away.

Authorities located the SUV a short time later and discovered that it had been stolen in Hollywood, the arrest report stated.

A show up with the victim was then conducted and he identified McDougle as the man who robbed him.

McDougle was arrested on charges of robbery with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.