Man robs Oakland Park McDonald's, but no one notices, deputies say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who discreetly held up an Oakland Park McDonald's last month while other customers waited in a line behind him -- unaware the restaurant was being robbed.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said a man entered the McDonald 'sin the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 3 p.m. on March 3. He ordered some food, and when it was time to pay he demanded money from the register, briefing showing the cashier he had a gun in his waistband, Carter said.

The cashier started handing over cash, but the man reached over the counter and grabbed more from the open register, Carter said.

The man left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash, Carter said. Deputies released video of the robbery Wednesday in hopes of finding the man.

In the video, other employees walk by the cashier, not noticing the robbery. A young family patiently waits behind the gunman to order.

Anyone with information about robbery is asked to contact Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

