Man robs victim outside bank, goes on shopping spree at Foot Locker, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a robber and his accomplice who used credit cards taken during a robbery to go on a shopping spree at a Foot Locker store.

According to authorities, the victim parked his car shortly after 12:40 p.m. Jan. 4 at a Bank of America at 3833 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac.

The victim was approached by a robber as he got back to his car. The man ordered the victim to give him his property, authorities said.

Deputies said the two struggled for a moment, but the robber eventually got away with the victim's cellphone and several bank cards.

Deputies said two men used the stolen cards later in the day at a Foot Locker store at 3650 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said the duo made two transactions totaling more than $900.

According to deputies, the thieves then tried to use the victim's credit card at a liquor store in Lauderdale Lakes, but the card was declined.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

