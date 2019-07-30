Man 'severely stabbed' outside Pembroke Pines gas station

A man was stabbed in the parking lot of this Chevron gas station on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was "severely stabbed" Monday night while in the parking lot of a Pembroke Pines gas station, police said.

The stabbing occurred just after 11:30 p.m. at a Chevron gas station on Pines Boulevard.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner said a preliminary investigation revealed the man was stabbed in the parking lot and then collapsed inside the gas station. The store clerk called 911 and helped the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Feiner said there is no suspect in the stabbing, but "the possibility exists this incident is connected to an illegal narcotics transaction."

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

